Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 14th (AME, HBIO, HMSNF, HSON, IBTX, INVE, LAUR, LEU, LINC, LRLCY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 14th:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $87.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

