Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Storj coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $279.08 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,788,978 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

