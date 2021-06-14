StormX Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. StormX has a market capitalization of $194.05 million and approximately $33.72 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00061651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00022368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.02 or 0.00784532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00084159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.56 or 0.07902981 BTC.

About StormX

StormX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

