Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Strategic Education worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $79.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.74. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

