Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.47 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $20.47 million and $1.59 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $148.04 or 0.00363603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

