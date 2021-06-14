Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $255.79 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.