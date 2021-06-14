Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75,092 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.6% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.33% of Stryker worth $299,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $254.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.