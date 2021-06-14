Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 10,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 1,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company has a market cap of $40.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.