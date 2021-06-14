Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Styleclick, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STYLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS STYLA opened at $0.00 on Monday. Styleclick has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Styleclick, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce technology and services to companies in search of effective and profitable outsourced online strategies. Its services and products include website design and development; product imaging and presentation; merchandising and online sales; and visualization and merchandising technologies.

