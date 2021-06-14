Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

