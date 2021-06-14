SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. SUKU has a market cap of $43.16 million and $819,807.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00022314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.74 or 0.00786973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00082958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.75 or 0.07885523 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.