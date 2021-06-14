Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

