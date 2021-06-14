Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in May

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the May 13th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

