Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$19.75 during trading hours on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65.
About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
