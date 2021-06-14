Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$19.75 during trading hours on Monday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65.

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

