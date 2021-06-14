SUN Reaches Market Cap of $184,949.79 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SUN has a market cap of $184,949.79 and $22.90 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,313,257 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

