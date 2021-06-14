SUN (SUN) Price Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 99.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. SUN has a market capitalization of $180,077.78 and approximately $45.70 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00160316 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.22 or 0.01036569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,257.94 or 0.99929074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,297,207 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

