SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Down to $13.65

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.65, but opened at $13.37. SunOpta shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,720 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.04.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barend Reijn sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $121,290.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,962.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 50,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $621,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,017,876.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,504 shares of company stock worth $2,442,128. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

