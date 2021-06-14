Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Capitalization Hits $81.00 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $81.00 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.37 or 0.06464721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00147692 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 124.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,403,953 coins and its circulating supply is 319,195,100 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

