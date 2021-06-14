SuperCoin Price Up 84.6% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 84.6% higher against the dollar. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $129,200.10 and $28.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,214,666 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.