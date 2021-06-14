Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.25. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.61 and a 12 month high of C$15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

