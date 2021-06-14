Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.96 and last traded at $62.48. 5,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

