suterusu (SUTER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205,220.00

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $205,220.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00791761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.45 or 0.08046302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00084336 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

