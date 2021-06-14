SVB Leerink Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $417.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $388.00 to $417.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BGNE opened at $346.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.80.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total value of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock worth $8,055,847. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 30.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

