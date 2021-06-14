SVB Leerink Cuts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $200.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.71.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $193.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

