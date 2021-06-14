Swarm City Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,832.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $631,013.44 and approximately $4,832.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars.

