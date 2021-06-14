Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Tops $0.11

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $23.79 million and approximately $641,576.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,433,294 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

