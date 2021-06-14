Swiss National Bank Acquires 14,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Ladder Capital worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $296,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR opened at $12.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

