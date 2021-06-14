Swiss National Bank Acquires 74,000 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Lithium Americas worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,309 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 727,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,385 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 348,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,141,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

