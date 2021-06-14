Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Enerplus worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 46.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 115,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 47.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF opened at $7.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

