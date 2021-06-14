Swiss National Bank Has $2.87 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.07% of Switch worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,337,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,193 shares of company stock valued at $18,250,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

