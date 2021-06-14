Swiss National Bank Has $2.92 Million Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of REGENXBIO worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.07. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

