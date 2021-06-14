Swiss National Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,563,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $912.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

