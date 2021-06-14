Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT opened at $73.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

