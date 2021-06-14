Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $20.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

