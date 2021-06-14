Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Morphic worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MORF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Morphic news, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,052,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,358,108 over the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.