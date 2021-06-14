Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of GoPro worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $3,698,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $3,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GoPro by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of GPRO opened at $12.59 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.