Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Switch worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Switch by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 718,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Switch by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWCH opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,290.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951,193 shares of company stock worth $18,250,151 in the last three months. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

