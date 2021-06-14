Sylo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $195,043.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $195,043.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sylo

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

