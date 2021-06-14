Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €111.90 ($131.65) and last traded at €111.60 ($131.29). Approximately 286,308 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €110.60 ($130.12).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 50.18.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.