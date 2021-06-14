Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $147.98

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.98 and last traded at $147.29, with a volume of 10620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.58.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,076,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

