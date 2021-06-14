SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $137,714.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00439030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.01104862 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 148,486,175 coins and its circulating supply is 115,861,889 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

