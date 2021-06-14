Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

