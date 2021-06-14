Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,671 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 822,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $13,453,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

