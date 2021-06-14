Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of SNX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £23.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.76.

Get Synectics alerts:

In other Synectics news, insider David Bedford purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24). Also, insider Paul Webb purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £904 ($1,181.08). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,000.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.