Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.25). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $366.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.