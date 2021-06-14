Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stake Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.23% of Systemax worth $34,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Systemax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Systemax by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 7.2% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 423.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Systemax by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.52. Systemax Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

