TaaS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.