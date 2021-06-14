Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,834. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRHC traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

