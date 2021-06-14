Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -471.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.