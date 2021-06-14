TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.90 ($32.82) and last traded at €27.72 ($32.61). 347,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.66 ($32.54).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

