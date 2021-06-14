Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90. Taisei has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $40.63.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

